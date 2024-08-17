In a Sprint that saw only one Ducati VR46 on the track, due to the injury of Fabio di Giannantonio who was declared ‘unfit’ following the fall during pre-qualifying, the only rider representing Valentino Rossi’s team at the Red Bull Ring was Marco Bezzecchi. Eighth place finish which is equivalent to a points finish for the #72 from Rimini, satisfied with the pace and some of the choices made for this 14-lap race.

The one that most satisfied ‘Bez’, as he explained to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGPit was the medium rear tire preferred to soft, despite some problems being found: “I fitted the medium rear tyre because it was very hot and my Michelin man had been bothering me since this morning – he declared – sincerely I’m happy with this choicemaybe with the soft I could have hoped for a better result in the sprint, but for tomorrow’s race it was important because We have collected a lot of information and seen a bit of problems that we didn’t have with the soft. Now we will work to solve them. I felt quite good and I rode well, I didn’t take the first corners at my maximum. I went inside and it wasn’t a great choice. Maybe I could have done better there. With Alex Marquez’s fall this time I was a bit unlucky that I didn’t catch him, but I lost a few positions. With the medium it wasn’t easy to come back at the beginning, but as the laps went by I felt better and towards the end I was spinning pretty hard“.

A pace that, despite the obstacles encountered at the start, satisfied Bezzecchi in the second half of the race, to the point of being similar to that of Aleix Espargarò, who arrived 3rd at the finish line with the Aprilia:“I have to check how much the first ones have done – he added – I certainly didn’t shoot as well as the first two, but Espargarò was probably spinning a little faster than me. With the soft I felt better in braking, while with the medium we had more problems, but it was important to do these 14 laps to see the behaviour of the tyre, and in my opinion we need to improve, but we are positive. This is a track where I have always done well, the characteristics of these corners are very stop & go, and I have the problem in the longer corners, and in fact in sector 3 I tend to struggle more. The first corners and the first laps penalized me with the medium, but more because of my choice of braking, not because of the tyre itself”.