Door wide open for the podium

The accident that occurred in the final phase of the Austrian GP between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen it didn’t just have the effect of infuriating the English driver and risking ruining the relationship between the two friend-rivals. In fact, there are those who, like George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, have drawn great benefit from bumper cars at the summitThe Mercedes driver found himself handed his second career victory on a silver platter, while the Australian and the Spaniard secured a podium that would otherwise have been impossible.

Replays and smiles

It is therefore not surprising that the three of us in the ‘cool down room’ before the awards ceremony commented with a certain lightheartedness on what happened in the duel for first place. “It was a beautiful battle, a truly beautiful battle”Russell commented, reviewing the highlights of the challenge that ended with the accident. At that point it was Piastri, Norris’ teammate, who made Russell aware that his opinion was not entirely disinterested: “Well, you just won the race thanks to this!“.

“We shouldn’t laugh”

Commenting then on the images of the accident, with the first contact and then the further closing of Verstappen on Norris, all three first place winners let out a few amused laughs. An understandable reaction and ‘recognised’ by Russell himself, who then concluded this particular sketch by trying to bring his two colleagues back to order with a ‘useless’ “we shouldn’t laugh“.