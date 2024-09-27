Ducati dominance

All Ducati top-5 in this morning’s tests at Mandalika, the circuit hosting the Indonesian Grand Prix. Behind the two official Ducatis and the two Pramacs, all enclosed in a gap of just 84 thousandths of a second, Marco Bezzecchi ended the dominance of the Borgo Panigale company in fifth positionone tenth from the best time set by Enea Bastianini, fresh from victory in the Emilia-Romagna GP.

VR46: excellent progress

Very positive feelings for the team’s #72 VR46who stopped the clock on1:29.770 commenting positively on their work and the evolution of the track compared to the last edition: “I am very happy, they did a really good job with the track. Compared to last year it was much cleaner, without dust and without rubber but this is normal. I managed to be fast straight away and above all I managed to try all the compounds available on both the front and rear. The target is always direct Q2 e I feel good for tomorrow. We are really close and I would be very happy to achieve a good result in front of the Indonesian fans who are supporting us in a very warm way.”

Mission accomplished also for ‘Diggia’

Happiness at VR46 home not only for Bezzecchi, but also for Fabio Di Giannantonio. The 9th place obtained in practice guarantees direct access to tomorrow’s Q2 also for the Roman driver, even if there are some limitations: “I’m very happy to have achieved Q2, also because for the first time since the crash in Austria, I feel really limited on the bike between pain and little strength. This was the minimum objective and I am very satisfied. Unfortunately my physical condition is starting to fail, I haven’t been able to train with a full load in recent weeks. In any case, we won’t give up, the atmosphere here in Mandalika is special and we’re thinking about having a good race tomorrow.”