Kajaani | A patient stabbed a nurse at Kainuu Central Hospital

Patient has stabbed a nurse in a hospital in Kajaani, the Kainuu welfare area announced in a press release on Sunday. According to it, a patient stabbed a nurse who was working in a treatment situation yesterday at Kainuu Central Hospital.

The nurse suffered minor injuries. The people present got the situation under control.

The welfare district announced that it would check the safety of hospital work and make the necessary changes to strengthen occupational safety. Mental first aid support has been offered to the participants and the entire work community.

The Kainuu welfare area says that it will not release any more information about the case, because the matter has been transferred to the police for investigation.