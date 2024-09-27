September 27, 2024 | 18.00
Returning to work is possible for women with metastatic breast cancer. The natural history of the disease has changed over the years as explained by Carmelo Bengala, director of the complex operational unit of Medical Oncology 1 of the Pisa university hospital, describing the prospect of a complete return to normality thanks to innovative therapies, for a disease that has become treatable with fewer side effects and quicker and longer times of effectiveness.
