The Murmansk universal port “Lavna” will receive the first train with coal by rail in December, and the filling of coal sites will begin. The first transshipment of coal for export is planned here in the first half of 2024. This is one of the landmark construction projects for the integrated development of seaports and railway approaches to them. national project “Modernization of transport infrastructure”, which is implemented by decision of the president. How the Murmansk hub will connect centers of economic growth and increase the country’s export capacity – in the Lenta.ru material.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in September this year during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum stated that the capacity of Russian ports in the Arctic basin will be doubled by 2030.

By 2030, we expect to double the total capacity of seaports in the Arctic basin Vladimir PutinPresident of Russian Federation

“If last year she [мощность] amounted to 123 million tons, then by the end of the decade it should reach the level of 252 million tons, including through the construction of new terminals and the expansion of railway approaches, said Vladimir Putin. “Due to the construction of new terminals and the expansion of railway approaches, by 2027 it is planned to significantly increase the capacity of the Murmansk port from the current 56 million to 110 million tons.”

The President emphasized the importance of transport projects, both to support business initiatives and in general for the economy of the Arctic and Far East regions, as well as for their residents. This leads to the need to expand existing logistics routes and open new corridors for the transportation of goods, he added.

“The launch of Arctic Transshipment, the Lavna port and the Rusatom Cargo container terminal will allow us to achieve a doubling of cargo turnover by 2027.” All projects received all possible support from our side,” commented words of the President, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis.

Murmansk transport hub

National project “Modernization of transport infrastructure” started in 2019. Thanks to national project The transport system of the entire country is developing – these are highways, seaports and railway approaches to them, the Northern Sea Route, the BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway, and regional airports. All these important facilities ensure the connectivity of Russian territories so that passengers can move around the country safer and faster, and businesses can build cargo transportation logistics easier and cheaper.

In 2020-2022, the production capacity of Russian seaports will increase by 88.41 million tons

Over the 10 months of this year, the country’s sea ports recorded an increase of 21.79 million tons.

In the Murmansk region by the end of 2023 national project will build the western border of the expanded Northern Sea Route – the universal port “Lavna”, located in the Kola Bay of the Barents Sea. This is one of the anchor projects of the Murmansk Transport Hub (MTU), which provides for the creation of transport infrastructure, including coal, oil, container terminals and railway infrastructure, including the construction of the Vykhodnoy – Lavna railway line.

Already near the shore, the depth here reaches 15 meters, which will allow us to receive large-capacity vessels. Another key advantage of the port is direct access to neutral waters. This compares favorably with the ports of the Baltic and the Azov-Black Sea basin, which depend on the possibility of using the Danish Straits and the Bosphorus. Evgeny DietrichGeneral Director of the State Transport Leasing Company (port infrastructure investor)

In February 2023, the State Commission for Arctic Development recognized the project as a priority.

Port of strategic importance

It is planned that in the first quarter of 2024, the Lavny terminal will ensure the transshipment of the first million tons of coal. To date, work has been completed to strengthen the slope of the approach dam, more than 80 percent of the berth piles have been loaded, and ship loading machines are being installed. The main consumers of Russian coal that Lavna will ship will be India, Morocco, the countries of the Middle East, Pakistan, Latin America, as well as China, taking into account the prospects for the development of the Northern Sea Route.

The construction of general construction facilities for the coal transshipment complex and large-unit assembly of process equipment continues. The site employs almost 1.5 thousand workers and engineers and almost 200 units of construction equipment. At the beginning of November 2023, the port’s readiness for coal transhipment was estimated at 85 percent.

In the future, the capacity of the coal terminal may grow up up to 24 million tons, and in the case of launching transshipment of mineral fertilizers and other types of cargo (these ideas are currently being developed) – up to 32-34 million tons per year.

A kinetic model of the port of Lavna, on which you can see all the processes of coal transhipment, is presented at the “Russia” exhibition at VDNKh in pavilion No. 15 “Transport of Russia”

Railway approaches

Not only seaports with terminals are being rebuilt, but also railway infrastructure. The total carrying capacity of railway sections on the approaches to the seaports of the Azov-Black Sea and North-Western basins has already been ensured to 125.1 million tons and 145.6 million tons, respectively.

The construction of the Volkhovstroy – Murmansk section is also included in the “road map” of the project “Comprehensive development of the Murmansk transport hub”.

The Volkhovstroy-Murmansk section of the railway is currently being modernized. It passes through three regions: Leningrad region, Karelia and Murmansk region. It is necessary to build more than 100 kilometers of second tracks, reconstruct 18 stations, restore the Suglitsa siding, and build a rest house for locomotive crews

Construction of the railway to the port of Lavna started in February 2023. In April, on the Murmashi-Päive section (23 kilometers), work began on laying rails and sleepers and preparing the roadbed. Work was carried out to insert a new turnout and lay railway track links from it. According to representatives of the Oktyabrskaya Railway, the total length of tracks from Vykhodnoy station to Lavna station will be about 50 kilometers.

“In 2022, 20 million tons of coal were transported by rail to the port of Murmansk,” Belozerov emphasized. — We need to significantly increase transportation in this direction. The Eastern one cannot cope with such a flow. The task has been set to ensure labor traffic in the new port of Lavna this year,” speaks General Director of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov.

As part of the construction of nearby railway approaches to the Lavna port, builders will have to lay about 50 kilometers of railway track, including a bridge over the Tuloma River and station tracks. Construction is being carried out in two shifts, more than 2,500 people, 250 units of machinery and equipment are involved in the site.

Let us remind you that as part of the project for the construction of nearby railway approaches to the port of Lavna, it is planned to construct a railway line (about 50 kilometers), 137 artificial structures (including 11 bridges and overpasses), as well as two traction substations. In total, three bridges will be built as part of the construction of the new railway line. The largest is across the Tuloma River, which will connect the shores of the Kola Bay.

Above the water

Construction of the railway bridge across the Tuloma River, which is located between the Vykhodnoy and Murmashi-2 stations, began back in 2014.

All eight large spans of the bridge across the river have already been installed, each of which is more than 111 meters long and weighs almost 1000 tons. The assembly of one of them was carried out by hanging installation above the river bed using two cranes. Work is also underway to connect the spans, arrange the decks and passages necessary for the operation of the bridge, and the structures are being painted. The total length of the structure, including two coastal overpasses, is 1313 meters.

Construction of the largest bridge in the Murmansk region is scheduled to be completed in December.

We are faced with an ambitious task – to open working traffic from the existing Vykhodnoy station to the newly constructed Lavna station by the end of this year Oleg BelozerovGeneral Director of JSC Russian Railways

Work continues on the construction of a railway bridge across the Bolshaya Lavna River. All spans have already been installed here. The structure consists of six supports and five identical spans, each 34.6 meters long and weighing 98.1 tons. Currently, the bridge is being interfaced with the embankment, the painting of the bridge supports is being completed, welding work is underway on the spans, and the installation of drainage trays, fastenings and handrails is underway.

Traffic has opened on the road bridge across the Kola River in the Murmansk region, which is part of the project to create the Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway line. It was built to replace the existing structure, which was preventing the modernization of Vykhodnoy station. A single-span railway bridge across the stream at picket 1731 is also ready. Work is underway on installing expansion joints and equipping the bridge – installing railings, gratings, and installing an observation deck for servicing the bridge. Then the builders will have to lay the rails.

“In 2022, a bulk cargo terminal in Taman, a specialized coal transshipment complex in the area of ​​Cape Otkryty in the Primorsky Territory, as well as a marine transshipment complex for liquefied gas in the Kamchatka Territory were put into operation. It is planned to enter the western border of the expanded Northern Sea Route (the universal port “Lavna”). In addition, railway stations and sections of railway tracks were modernized, which will also increase the capacity of Russian Railways. All this not only affected and will affect the productivity of the ports, but will also affect the development and well-being in these territories, – comments expert of the Volga Region Institute of Management named after P. A. Stolypin RANEPA Ekaterina Avdeeva. “The result of these and many other technological and infrastructural innovations should be an increase in the competitiveness of domestic products, equipment and technologies.”