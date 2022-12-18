December 18, 2022 10:09
New scientific research has found that a daily diet that includes blue-green algae known as spirulina can boost health and slow climate change.
Spirulina algae is considered a superfood for its rich content of protein, iron and essential fatty acids.
Compared to beef, “Spirulina” is a distinctive healthy food option, and it is a sustainable alternative to meat, as it leaves a smaller environmental footprint compared to animal products, which result in obtaining large amounts of methane gas.
It takes 1,450 liters of water and 340 square meters of fertile land to produce one kilogram of beef. Producing one kilogram of beef releases 100 kilograms of methane.
In the study, the results of which were published in the Journal of Marine Biotechnology, the researchers indicated that Spirulina is an autotroph, relying on photosynthesis and carbon dioxide for energy.
According to the researchers, the production of these algae grown in Iceland will help remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and reduce the effects of climate change.
Study co-author Asaf Tzakor commented, “Food security, mitigation of climate change, and adaptation to environmental change can go hand in hand. All consumers have to do is adopt a little Icelandic spirulina in their diets instead of beef.”
“It is healthier than meat and environmentally sustainable. Any change we want to see in the world must be reflected in our food choices,” Tzakor added.
Source: Agencies
