The Qatar 2022 World Cup has been a football party. Almost a month after its start, this Sunday, December 18, will come to an end with the final match between France vs. Argentina that will define the champion of the present World Cup. There will also be the traditional closing ceremony. As usual, some artists and guests will be present to animate the moment that, without a doubt, will conclude in the best way. Find out below everything you need to know about schedules, live channels and more.

When is the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The closing ceremony of the World Cup Qatar 2022 It will be this Sunday, December 18. Then, the match between France vs. Argentina for the World Cup final.

When will the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup take place. Photo: @fifaworldcup:es/Twitter

Closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup: schedule by country

The ceremony is estimated to begin at 9:00 am Peruvian time. Know the schedules for other countries:

Peru: 9.00 a.m.

Colombia: 9.00 a.m.

Ecuador: 9.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Mexico: 8:00 a.m.

Where will the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup be held?

The closing ceremony of the World Cup Qatar 2022 it will be held at the Lusail Stadium, whose capacity to hold spectators is 80,000. It is located in the city of Lusail in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Photo: composition LR/AFP

Which artists will perform at the closing of Qatar 2022?

FIFA announced that Ozuna will be the protagonist of closing the World Cup Qatar 2022. The reggaeton player has managed to insert his music in various countries of the world.