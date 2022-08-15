“Better Call Saul”the television series starring Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), will premiere its final chapter this Monday and Tuesday on AMC United States Y Netflix Latin America. Episode 13, which will conclude the show created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, will be released at different times per country and here we tell you how to watch it.

The spin-off of “Breaking bad” premiered in 2015 and, after seven years and six seasons, the cast made up of Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca), among others, say goodbye officially.

The sixth season of “Better Call Saul” is the last of the series and of the entire “Breaking bad” universe, as Vince Gilligan has said that he will not expand the stories further. Photo: Netflix/AMC

Where to see the last chapter of “Better call Saul” season 6?

The latest episode of “Better call Saul” airs first in AMC United States. A few hours later it is uploaded to Netflix Latin America and other regions. To see chapter 13, you can opt for a live online broadcast of the American channel or wait for it to go up to the red N.

What time does “Better c all Saul” season 6 episode 13 premiere?9:00 p.m. on AMC USA

“Better call Saul” will premiere the 13th episode of the final season at 9:00 p.m. on AMC USA. A few hours later it will already be in the Netflix catalog, depending on the country where you are.

“Better call Saul” 6×13: premiere times by country

Nicaragua: 1.00 a.m.

Honduras: 1.00 a.m.

El Salvador: 1.00 a.m.

Costa Rica: 1.00 a.m.

Guatemala: 1.00 a.m.

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Peru: 2.00 a.m.

Panama: 2:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3.00 a.m.

Bolivia: 3.00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 a.m.

Argentina: 4:00 a.m.

Chile: 4.00 a.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 a.m.

Brazil: 4.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

How to watch “Better Call Saul” 6×13 ONLINE?

To see “Better Call Saul” 6×13 ONLINE legally you must have a subscription to Netflix or have access to a live broadcast of AMC United States.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn will officially say goodbye to their characters in the latest episode of “Better Call Saul.” Photo: Composite/AMC/Netflix Capture

It should be noted that some users wait for it to be available to download it via torrent (illegally) and see it as soon as possible in English to avoid spoilers.

What happened in the previous episode of “Better call Saul” 6×12?

In 6×12, the penultimate chapter of “Better call Saul”, it was revealed where Kim Wexler ended up after breaking up with Jimmy, something that also clarified the idea of ​​where he was during the events of “Breaking bad”.

“Better call Saul” could end with Gene Takavic (Saul Goodman) in jail. Photo: AMC

After Gene’s call to Kim, she confessed her crime to Howard’s wife and told her how she and Jimmy made a whole plan to sabotage him and collect the money from the Sandpiper case.

On the other side, the fugitive lawyer got into more trouble and was discovered by Marion, who called the police saying that he had found Saul Goodman. In 6×13, we will see what happens with this problem that will end the series.