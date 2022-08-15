I was in one piece, a statue, like Lot’s wife, when I turned to watch TV. I grabbed the remote and stepped back. Yes: the ‘analyst’ who was transmitting the match had said it: “Football is subject to the tyranny of the goal”, he said with the accent of a milonga singer. And she said it clearly, with all the letters. I’m sure he didn’t even turn red.

In this Sodom and Gomorrah of tactical ultraanalysis, of doctors and scholars, of far-fetched technicalities to demonstrate greater wisdom, they have created a ‘parallel football’ to defend that football is neither goals, results nor points.

In this school of the absurd they break the ‘Matrix’ of the game and build an unreality in football in which everything is more important and better than goals.

Football is by definition a “game between two teams of 11 players each, whose purpose is to get a ball through a goal, following the established rules. Each point achieved is called a goal. The team that scores the most goals will be the winner.”

Gabriel Jesus scores for Arsenal against Leicester. See also Verona - Salernitana: live live Serie A Football 09/01/2022 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

Beware of that: They say “the tyranny of the goal”… The unreason. A nonsense!

Thus, the one that “swings”, the one with “transitions”, the one with “zone two or zone three”, the one with “doubling and relay”, the one with “possession of the ball”, is better. “the tactician of order”… And the one who scores the goals is not better, the one who wins is never better!”.

When football stops being football and is synchronized swimming…

You don’t have to graduate from kindergarten to know that to play soccer well you have to score goals. Above all, the tactics, the ordering, the operations, the strategies, if a team doesn’t score goals, then they don’t play football well. It is the law of gravity of the game.

It is impossible, inadmissible and inconceivable to play well without scoring goals. There is no greater truth possible. That is why there are “great teams with great soccer expressions”, which “only needed to define” or “put it in” or “effectiveness”, because they do not play soccer well.

That is as far-fetched as saying that he is an excellent marksman because of his great technique, perfect grip on the weapon, mental control that only lacks… aim!

When soccer ceases to be soccer and becomes synchronized swimming, then, yes, the winner will be defined by some analyst judges who will give their score: four for the synchronization of movements, five for the precision of the figures, three for the acrobatics, five for balance, four for creativity, and so on…

But as long as football is football, to play well you have to score goals. If you don’t score goals, no matter how much a team has the ball or attacks or defends or is organized or whatever it is in a game that is about scoring goals, well, if they don’t score goals they don’t play well. It’s so, so simple…

Or ask Reinaldo Rueda’s Colombian National Team, well eliminated from the World Cup for playing badly, for not scoring goals! Spot.

The Colombian National Team lasted seven games without scoring and was left out of the World Cup in Qatar. See also American football Media: NFL legend Tom Brady ends his long career Photo: Photo: Miguel Bautista

Therefore, concluding that a soccer team plays well if it is “balanced”, that is, it attacks and scores goals and defends and avoids them, since it is the obvious thing about warm water, which is neither hot nor cold.

In football everything is done to score goals and to avoid them. And now it turns out that football is allegedly suffering from the submission “of the tyranny of the goal.” Oh my GOD!

Meluk tells him…

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

Also read: