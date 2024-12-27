The last triumph of Betis Deportivo It was not one more. Because of the rival and because of the situation. The Verdiblancos knocked down Sevilla Atlético thanks to a late goal from Marcos Fernández in a Luis del Sol team dedicated and without the institutional presence of those responsible for the Red and White quarry and now they look to the future with optimism after forgetting the slump in results that, despite everything, placed them as one of the best projects of the 40 that compete in First Federation. These three points have allowed Arzu’s team to go into the Christmas holidays in second position (30), three points behind Antequera (33), which is the sole leader in Group II of the third tier of national football, and the fruit All that work in the first round also has its echo in the offices when it comes to deciding with said numbers in hand.

And it is that Betis has made the determination not to go forcefully to the winter transfer market in which the club has always been accustomed to paying close attention to all Beticism due to the very high level of trust that both the youth management and the board of directors maintain in the squad, coach and coaching staff of a Betis Deportivo whose ceiling is still to know, after having promoted a division in the summer and having been for many weeks occupying the position that will serve at the end of the course to directly promote each leader who obtains it to LaLiga Hypermotion. The rest, from 2nd to 5th, inclusive, promotion will be decided in the play off of promotion.

The club is aware that despite the great difficulties that the team led by Arzu has had to deal with, the group has achieved a significant number of results, some of them at a complete disadvantage, and based on this they have decided move just enough in the marketperhaps to solve some type of departure at the request of one of his youth players with less prominence, whenever he requests it, and that is usually heard in that area, and only in that case will he go to look for new market opportunities in a souk that has always led to an increase in the level of quality of the workforce. This decision also obeys the club’s policy of betting on the future to come, with the Rafael Gordillo sports city functioning in top shape and a future Benito Villamarín in which the youth team will have a lot to say, as is the case today. Another factor that the club warns about is that the fact of ‘losing’ a youth player who stands out because Pellegrini calls him, has never been used as an excuse, even if it is to cover a loss; but quite the opposite, rejoice because little by little all those who earn it at the bottom continue to reach the top.

This is expected not slow down the progression of the generation that has been pushing so hard in a category that took a world to get into, and in which now each victory is no longer just news for the boys who have been bidding for a place, also waiting for some of the injured to recover. Names that are ringing strong are, for example, Guilherme, Germán, Busto, Ortiz, Arribas, Guirao, Barea, Souleymane or Pablo García, who are joined in addition to those who are part of and have been shining in the youth Honor Division, others young values ​​already much better known as those they represent Dani Pérez, Jesús Rodríguez and Mateo Floreswhose renewal is still in progress standby at least until 2025, given that Betis is now one hundred percent focused on looking for exits within the first team that will free up space for new reinforcements.









It is expected that there will be more movements as soon as the year begins, but what is clear is that Arzu He will surely once again have a very high percentage of the squad that he continues to train and demand in equal parts. The one from Dos Hermanas, as an anecdote, has been seen these days of rest watching football in the English square of Stamford Bridge in the Chelsea – Fulham of the Premier League held last Thursday that concluded with a great goal from Rodrigo Muniz in favor of the Craven Cottage team in the 95th minute, signing an epic comeback initiated by Harry Wilson that equalized the goal blue of Cole Palmer, with which the reserve team coach continues ‘drinking’ from the highest level of football to continue advancing in his development as a reserve team coach, as he did a year ago with Míchel’s Girona, which ended up reaching the Champions League.