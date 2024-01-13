Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Former Ukrainian international Andriy Shevchenko led his team, “Kalba Tigers,” to lift the “Football Stars Night” cup, after defeating the “Mleiha Falcons,” led by Italian legend Francesco Totti, with a score of 8-5, at Sharjah Club Stadium, on the third day of “Football Stars Week in Sharjah.

Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, along with Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Club, honored the legends, before handing over the cup to Shevchenko.

The goals of the “Kalba Tigers” were scored by Shevchenko (3 goals), the Dutchman Clarence Seedorf (2 goals), the Italian Christian Vieri, and his compatriots Luca Antonini and Christian Panucci. The Brazilian goalkeeper Dida also contributed to defending his goal and stopping many dangerous balls.

The goals of the “Mleiha Falcons”, led by Francesco Totti, were scored by the Italians Enrico Annone, Diego Fauser, the Frenchman Vincent Candela, the Brazilian Aldaire, and the Dutchman Edgar Davids.

It is noteworthy that the “Football Stars Week in Sharjah” began last Wednesday with the “Paddle Stars Tour” competitions, which were crowned champions by former Italian football stars Luigi Di Biagio and Christian Panucci, before the activities were completed with the “Football Stars Night”, and the curtain comes down on the events, with the first edition. The second Sharjah International Football Championship, with prizes of $30,000.