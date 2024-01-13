Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

In North Dakota, miners made an incredible discovery: They found a mammoth skeleton that was up to 100,000 years old. © found a 30,000 year old squirrel last year

The last mammoths died out during the Ice Age 10,000 years ago. Miners may have found a much older specimen in North Dakota.

Bismarck – By chance, miners found the ancient tusk of a mammoth. A paleontology team dug it up and found other bones from the skeleton.

Miners find mammoth skeleton up to 100,000 years old

The team found over 20 additional bones from the entire skeleton during their search. Their results were published in North Dakota Geological Survey, the state's primary source of geologic information. After the miners accidentally came across the tusk in the Freedom Mine in North Dakota, the researchers were immediately called to the site. The bones they dug up were in surprisingly good condition.

“It's a miracle that the tusk escaped virtually unscathed,” said paleontologist Jeff Person, referring to the miners' equipment. The team estimates the age of the tusk and the entire skeleton to be between 10,000 and 100,000 years old. More details can only be provided after further investigations, but “the process of cleaning and stabilizing the bones is a lengthy one.” In 2023, other researchers made a large amphibian discovery.

Mammoths have been extinct in North Dakota since the Ice Age 10,000 years ago

What type of mammoth it is can only be confirmed after further research. The last mammoths lived in North Dakota during the Pleistocene, also known as the Ice Age. About 10,000 years ago, mammoths became extinct, including woolly mammoths and Columbian mammoths. Since it is “one of the most complete mammoth skeletons we have ever found in North Dakota,” identification should definitely be possible.

Paleontologist Clint Boyd, who was among those at the dig, was particularly pleased because “most mammoth fossils are just individual bones or teeth. This is an exciting and scientifically extremely important discovery.” In addition to the tusk, ribs, a shoulder blade and parts of the hips were also found during the 12-day excavation. A gold digger recently even found a 30,000-year-old squirrel. (approx)