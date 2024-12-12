The green and white, with Johnny Cardoso but eleven missing among them Rui Silva, Isco and Lo Celso, must beat Petrocub to guarantee classification in the Conference
The favorable wind of the victory against Sant Andreu and, above all, the excellent image against Barcelona serve to make the Betis arrive with renewed spirit in Moldova and face Petrocub in a decisive match in their aspirations to continue in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Betis #plays #net #Moldova
Leave a Reply