Angelina Mango is the winner of the seventy-fourth edition of the Sanremo Festival. The victory was decreed by the union of the different votes, the press room, the radio and the public at home. The young singer, visibly excited and happy for the victoryanswered some questions just after the awards ceremony which allowed her to climb onto the top step of the podium. Still with a trembling voice and tears in her eyes, the young woman, daughter of an artist, moved the entire audience.

The finalists of Sanremo 2024

Angelina Mangodaughter of Pine Mango And Laura Valente, triumphed at Sanremo 2024. The young woman, who placed second in Amici, conquered the Italian public with her song “La noia”. After the awards ceremony, the celebrations and the emotions, Angelina took a few minutes of his time to answer some of the questions journalists. The Rai Radio2 journalist asks her who she dedicates her victory to and who she thought of during the awards ceremony Angelina says:

“I dedicate it to the people I love, to my mother and my brother, to my team, to Antonio and also to me. The first person I thought of after the victory was me, because I didn't even think about getting to Sanremo, I feel very small compared to all this. I'm proud of myself, of having managed to reach people because people reach me a lot and this means that it's mutual”

The young singer answers the questions visibly excited, with tears in her eyes, her voice slightly trembling and a smile full of joy. A deserved victory, not for his roots, but for his talent. On the cover night, where he brought the song “The swallow” of his father, had enchanted the Ariston audience and those at home. But, that evening, he had seen Geolier in first place, who, in the final ranking, placed on second step of the podium.

Also Mahmoodranked sixth in the definitive ranking, commented on Angelina Mango's victory saying:

“She was very good, I told her yesterday too, then when she sang the cover she killed me, so..”

Angelina Mango's words after the victory

Now, Angelina will be able to enjoy her well-deserved victory, while waiting for other events including theEurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Malmö, Sweden. After 10 yearsa woman, finally wins the Sanremo Festival again.