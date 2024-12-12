The Government and its left-wing partners ( Podemos, ERC, Sumar, EH Bildu and BNG.) agree to extend the tax on large energy companies until 2025 to prevent it from declining at the end of this year.

To do this, the Executive will soon approve a Royal Decree-Law to extend the current tax for one more year, so that it will affect the year 2025. It is true that this decree will need to be approved in the Congress of Deputies, which will be impossible to achieve given the contrary position to the energy rate that both PNV and Junts show. But parliamentary procedures will delay the vote until at least February, since during the month of January the Congress of Deputies suspends its session. The route of the Royal Decree-Law, therefore, allows the Government to gain margin in the face of the opposition of the right-wing nationalist parties, and gives the Treasury the necessary time to extend the rate that will be in force when companies must undertake their payment. It should be noted that the extension of this tax is done for no reason, since the conditions that existed in 2022 when the temporary rate was approved, the high electricity prices, have currently disappeared. Energy companies, therefore, no longer receive the supposed benefits that fell from the sky that were then used as an argument. Likewise, the extension of this rate compromises the investments that Spain needs to promote the energy transition. Such reasons are not enough for an Executive that has no problem resorting to a shameful maneuver promoted by the Ministry of Finance to extend the imposition due to the lack of parliamentary majorities.