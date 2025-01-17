01/17/2025



Betis has sent him to Guilherme FernandesBetis Deportivo’s starting goalkeeper, the news that he will be able to gradually train with the first team starting next week, after the match against Alavés, which is the next one on the calendar, specifically, the one that will take place this same Saturday. The initial idea was that the 23-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper, in view of the departure of his compatriot Rui Silva, would progressively take part in training taking into account that Pellegrini now has two goalkeepers at his disposal: Fran Vieites and Adrián San Miguel , who are being joined in different sessions by youth players on the route within the Rafael Gordillo sports city such as Manu González or Germán García, but the question is that Guilherme is the third in competition in light of Rui’s departure, together with the great performance of the subsidiary’s goalkeeper, one of the keys to Betis Deportivo’s great first round. What should be clear in any case is that You will not be able to change by age with Arzu’s second team in case he debuts: if he does he will not be able to play in the First Federation again.

It is from Tuesday when Guilherme is scheduled to join the sessions directed by Pellegrini, and in parallel with Toni Doblas as the coach of this plot, of the first preparatory sessions before the clash against Mallorca, of the 21st day of LaLiga EA Sports , without prejudice to the young Portuguese goalkeeper continuing to play in Betis Deportivo matches, which he will help seek promotion to LaLiga Hypermotion. It is remembered that the green and white club Álvaro Valles is still tied for Junebut the idea is not to reinforce the green-and-white arch taking into account the projection of Guilherme, whom he acquired after a subscription to Estrela Amadora of Portugal, signing until June 2026, and trusting that Vieites can polish some of the flagrant errors of the last times in all lines, not only committed in the goal, against Barcelona in the elimination of the Copa del Rey, where the Galician failed to avoid the bleeding of the five goals against Flick’s team led by a stellar Lamine Yamal in predator mode.

There is therefore confidence in the green and white club in the goalkeeper who until now has been the undisputed starter for Betis Deportivo to count on him at any given time, particularly in LaLiga, since Guilherme does not meet the necessary requirements to be part of any European list as he has 23 years old and not having been at the Heliopolitan club long enough to be considered a youth player for continental purposes. With the focus of the market placed on other positions to be reinforced such as winger, for Antony, for whom negotiations with Manchester United are intensifying, and that of a striker, Betis at least has its back in this regard for the coming months before the arrival of Valles, and so that Vieites, if nothing changes, continues to be the first Green and White goalkeeper in LaLiga as long as Pellegrini deems it so and Adrian San Miguel continues to be the one who guards the three suits in European competition, taking into account that beyond the need to improve in the domestic tournament, at the beginning of February Betis has an essential date to play against Gent in a double match, the first being the duels on February 13 in Belgium and the return at the Benito Villamarín on the 20th of the same month, where Betis is playing to stay alive in the Conference, a priority objective after the Copa del Rey debacle.