American ‘TikTok refugees’ move to ‘Chinese Instagram’: “We welcome you, we’re that cool”

The ‘Chinese Instagram’ Xiaohongshu has reached the top of the table of applications most downloaded by Apple users in the United States in the face of what seems to be the imminent closure of TikTok, which could be turned off in that country on January 19 after the decision of the Supreme Court that has finally ruled against him, although some last-minute movement by the outgoing government of Joe Biden is not ruled out.

On the platform, the flood of foreign users has been greeted with the label “TikTok refugees.” The sudden arrival of thousands of Americans has caused a stir in Xiaohongshu, where regular users can’t stop joking about it. “Why are there so many laowai [término chino para referirse a los extranjeros] here? Have I chosen the wrong application?” they ask. “Hello, American friends, can someone help me with my English homework?” says one of the most repeated jokes.

With humorous videos, the Chinese try to explain to new American users what the thing is about on that social network. “We are not going to start a war against you, not even if you enter our living room without permission. Even so, we Chinese welcome you, we are that cool,” says a user who mocks the stereotypes about Chinese people in the West and asks that the US now be the one to ‘integrate’ among the Chinese population. “I’m not going to translate everything, it’s time for you to learn something in Chinese… and add Chinese subtitles to your videos, this is a Chinese community,” adds the woman in the video, which has accumulated more than 800,000 likes.

A mix of Instagram, Pinterest and TripAdvisor

Xiaohongshu (‘little red book’ in Mandarin, known as RedNote in English) emerged in 2013 as a shopping review app, and evolved into a mix of Instagram and Pinterest, focusing on features such as photo slides, user recommendations or electronic commerce. Xiaohongshu, originally designed for Chinese users, is estimated to have attracted 700,000 new users in the past two days, according to Reuters.

The euphoria over the Xiaohongshu app is also evident in Americans’ interest in learning Mandarin. According to the language app Duolingo, Mandarin learning among American users recorded an increase of 216% compared to the same period last year. Duolingo maintains that interest in Mandarin has particularly skyrocketed in recent days, coinciding with the adoption of Xiaohongshu by hundreds of thousands of TikTok users.

Xiaohongshu is already aware of this. In fact, a recent video on the platform, which taught basic phrases of the language, accumulated more than 620,000 likes, while another humorously encouraged learning Mandarin in case of moving to China.

The memes that emerged as a result of this ‘migration’ are also numerous, and have made the leap to other networks such as Twitter, now X. There is, for example, the one that reflects how according to the media the US and China are in conflict while in the RedNote app Chinese and Americans love each other:

Or the one who lets it slip that the US Government’s intention to stop China is backfired with the possible ban of TikTok: