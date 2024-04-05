For a couple of years now the section of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios has captured the fans of this company and especially of the franchise Mario, because finally the dream of having an amusement park with these beloved characters has come true. However, not everything has stayed there, because shortly after it was announced that someone was missing in this part of the park, revealing that donkey kong would be present with its own dedicated jungle-like part and the family D.K. complete.

When the original announcement was made, it was promised that the section would be open to the public by the end of 2024, which is why the construction team has set to work to have everything on time, and it seems that they are doing the right way as captured by fans. And they have shown a video captured in the park where they are already doing unmanned test runs for what will be the exclusive roller coaster that the character so loved by fans will have.

Here you can see it:

Test runs of the Donkey Kong ride in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan are now underway! Here you can see some of its features like the false track and the barrel blast! pic.twitter.com/hQealeS3Z7 — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) April 5, 2024

Here is an explanation of the franchise donkey kong:

It is a video game series created by Nintendo that revolves around the adventures of the main character, Donkey Kong, and his friends. The series covers a wide variety of genres, from platform games to racing and rhythm games. In short, the Donkey Kong saga is a beloved and diverse video game series that has been central to Nintendo's history and has entertained millions of players around the world over the years.

Remember that first they will open this section in Super Nintendo World of Japanlater it will reach orlando.

Editor's note: It seems that when the place is full it will be totally worth paying for the ticket, because let's remember that the entrance to Super Nintendo World is paid separately from the normal park. So, we will have to wait to enjoy the good Donkey Kong part.