Janis Timmaformer basketball player for Baskonia and Obradoiro, has been found dead on a street in the center of Moscow.

According to the Russian agency TASS, the athlete committed suicide. Next to him they found a phone in which he was his last wish before his death. However, Russian authorities are investigating the causes of the player’s death. 32 years and of Latvian nationality.

According to some Russian media, the message on his phone was addressed to the Ukrainian singer and actress Anna Sedokova, his ex-wife. They married in 2020 and she announced her divorce on December 9.