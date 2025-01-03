Slowly but surely, distancing itself from the urgencies that often lead to wrong choices at key moments of the season, the Real Betis Basketball remains active in the market. Exploring it and paying attention to the different options that arise. It has always been, in fact, with the focus primarily on the inside game, although the search has intensified since DeBisschop’s injury, which occurred in a bad gesture in the second quarter in Orense although the American finished that game despite the discomfort that he felt and made known to the bench without preventing him from continuing to play.

It is a basic piece, fundamental for Gonzalo García de Vitoria, and he will be expected in the four weeks that he will be out approximately after undergoing surgery on the external meniscus in his right knee. There was no suture in the damaged part and that will facilitate the recovery time of the center a priori. Oregonwhich has evolved with respect to the one that arrived from Mexico last season. He is held in very high regard at the club, in fact. But that does not mean that the need for a complementary profile is also valued in the form of a center with more centimeters who not only plays above the rim but, if possible, and in the manner of the modern five, also opens up to the perimeter. and threatened three. That would allow the defensive surveillance of rivals They did not focus only on the perimeters of the Betic team, where their greatest volume of scoring is concentrated.

I responded to that robot portrait EJ Onuthe former Río Breogán player in whom Betis Baloncesto was interested and made negotiations, presenting an offer to acquire his services, but who was not closed. And he did not have it, according to club sources, because it was impossible due to a bureaucratic problem that is affecting more high-level foreign athletes and that put the center’s continuity in Spain at risk if he had signed for another national team. On the 31st, Betis Baloncesto understood the complexity of the operation and on the afternoon of January 1, the first day of 2025, they gave up the possibility of signing him after the corresponding consultations.. EJ Onu chose to play abroad and committed this Tuesday to Legia Warsaw after a short-lived stay at Río Breogán. From Betis they insist that there have been no financial problems in closing the signing nor has another team beaten them to it. The center had everything the club was looking for: centimeters, wingspan, game above the rim, outside shot and good work ethic. The player’s references in San Pablo, including his university days, were very good.

𝗘𝗝 𝗢𝗻𝘂 koszykarzem Legii! Amerykański środkowy występujący ostatnio w najlepszej europejskiej lidze ACB, wzmocni nas pod koszem! Mierzący 211 cm, 25 letni center występować będzie z numerem 3⃣5⃣ EJ zadebiutuje już jutro w meczu z Arką! Szczegóły … pic.twitter.com/xeemEN0meT — Legia Kosz (@LegiaKosz) January 2, 2025

The composition of the inner game

With that possibility gone, the Betis Basketball He continues on his path, exploring new options and attentive to new opportunities. There is more than half the season and two months left in the market in Spain plus an extra month to sign players from other leagues. Enough time to find the right player. With the one that fits into the sporting and economic parameters of the club after the large investment made this past summer. The center is more urgent due to the DeBisschop mishapbut Betis does not plan to rush into the move it makes. He will not bring anyone in without being convinced that the player will give him that extra quality that the team still has on the boards. Where Kasibabu and DeBisschop are, in principle, immovable. That is, we are looking for another five that complements these two.









Many times, patience is the best ally in these cases even if the season progresses and Betis, right now, is suffering because it is shorter than highly qualified rivals in the Primera FEB. Bad luck has taken its toll on the team. There are nine injuries that have already accumulated and all of them due to accidental mishaps and bone problems. They have not been a product of physical preparation or overload of minutes. Of the three tenants of the infirmary, the one who is closest to returning is Cvetkovicwho is expected for the January 18 clash in Fuenlabrada if he could not play against Hestia Menorca the previous day.