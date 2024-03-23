The Colombia selection continues adding joys under the era of Nestor Lorenzo after the 1-0 victory against Spain this Friday, a game that allowed the national team to reach 20 undefeated games, 17 of those games under the Argentine coach's era.

A goal of Daniel Muñoz in the second half, after a great play by Luis Diaz On the left wing, it was enough for the National Team to achieve its first victory of 2024 and achieve what was unthinkable in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: beating three world champions. (Brazil, Spain and Germany).

Luis Díaz scored the first goal in the Colombia-Bolivia match. Photo:Cristian Alvarez. FCF Share

One of the key pieces in the technician's assembly Nestor Lorenzo is the forward Rafael Santos Borré, who has started all six games in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada and scored two goals.

We come with an approach in which we want to compete against the greats as equals, that is our mentality on this path

The experienced striker, who a few weeks ago signed for Internacional de Porto Alegre, analyzed the victory against Spain in the stadium London Olympic and pointed out that one of the keys to the team is its mentality.

“A very important victory, we come with a focus in which we want to compete against the greats on an equal footing, that is our mentality on this path. Friday was the great example against a great team like Spain, which has great players and that in many moments they looked very good, but in the second half we got the rhythm of the game,” he said this Saturday when addressing the media in training.

Regarding the change in attitude in the second half he said: “In the first half they had the ability to get out of the pressure and how to easily free themselves from our system. In the second half the teacher arranged the team and we were able to find those tools to disorder them more and “find more spaces to have more one on one. We feel better and that's where our scoring chances came.”

The next challenge of the Colombia selection It will be against the combined Romania on Tuesday, March 26 at the Metropolitan stadium in Madrid, a rival to take into account and a match in which the team Nestor Lorenzo He wants to continue adding confidence.

“I feel that at the National Team level the matches are special because they compete at a high level. We are going to face a team (Romania) that is not going to make it very difficult, it is going to be a complicated match, we are going to have the approach of prepare ourselves because it is going to be a very tough game. We will need all the weapons to achieve that victory,” concluded Borré.

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. Photo:AFP Share

