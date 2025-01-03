Ábalos asks the Supreme Court to investigate the leaks of statements from the ‘Koldo case’ and denounces “a parallel trial”

The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos has asked the Supreme Court to investigate the leak to the press of the videos of his statement, that of his former advisor in the ministry Koldo García and that of the alleged achiever of the plot, Víctor de Aldama, before the “parallel trial” that he claims to suffer.

In a letter from this same Friday, to which Europa Press has had access, the former ‘number three’ of the PSOE refers to the recordings that he and Koldo and Aldama provided voluntarily as defendants on the 12th, 16th and 17th of December, and they met this Thursday afternoon.

“It is being possible to observe through the media and, specifically, on the different television channels, the parallel trial to which my client is being subjected in this case,” defends his lawyer.

The defense declares itself outraged by the fact that the statements have been published in the press when the former minister has not yet received these recordings. “The first person who should be aware of them is the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the parties involved and not the media, as has happened,” he maintains.

For this reason, the former socialist leader asks the investigator of the case, Leopoldo Puente, to “proceed to open an investigation into the leak that has occurred and that has also been occurring previously.”

Ábalos himself has announced the presentation of this writing on the social network

“Now that there is so much talk about ‘leaks’ and since I have been suffering for a long time, today I have found myself in the need to request Judge Leopoldo Puente to open an investigation into the leak to the media of the images of my statement in the Supreme Court on December 12 and, to this day, it has not yet been transferred to my defense in the ‘Delorme Case’,” he assured.

“Since the beginning of this case, everything has been a continuous succession of leaks of elements of an investigation that is reserved with the aim of generating a parallel media trial and my personal, social and political discredit. It is very regrettable to see that this has not been stopped when in other well-known cases it seems that they are a crime against humanity,” he adds.

A new annulment appeal

On the other hand, Ábalos has presented a request for annulment of the investigation, alleging that the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court formally requested the request from the Congress of Deputies without giving room for the defense to appeal.

Thus, he explains that on December 18 Judge Puente decided to request the request from the Lower House and the next day the Second Chamber processed it. However, the instructor’s decision was notified to him on December 19 and he appealed it on the 20th, also alleging “absolute nullity” on the grounds that Ábalos’s “right to parliamentary immunity had been violated.”

Among other reasons, in that first appeal the former Minister of Transport argued that he had been the subject of an illegal investigation by the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard because he intercepted an envelope addressed to him when he was already investigating the ‘Koldo case’. but without it being able to be directed against him for being declared.

“Well, this appeal was not upheld or rejected (until this date) by the investigating magistrate, therefore, there is a violation of effective judicial protection,” the defense states in this appeal.

The Supreme Court judge requests a request from Congress to investigate Ábalos for four crimes

The popular accusation exercised by the Popular Party has already shown its opposition to this first appeal by Ábalos. The popular They emphasize that the former minister “has not been subject to a single one of the limiting measures of fundamental rights agreed upon within” the case, “rigorously respecting the prerogatives that his status as a deputy entails.”