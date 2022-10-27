The electric motorcycle sales mapped out. What is currently scoring?

The electric car has become commonplace. But what about the motorcycles? Ultimately, these two-wheelers also move in that direction. However, the transformation proceeds in a different way. For most people, a motorcycle is a hobby purchase. Investing in an expensive electric motorcycle is not something that group is waiting for. You don’t do it to avoid that tenner motor vehicle tax for a motorcycle!

Zero Motorcycles DSX/X ZF17.3

Sales of the electric motorcycle are slowly starting. There are not really large numbers of sales yet. We are talking about only a few hundred electric motorcycles sold in the Netherlands in 2022 so far. Based on the figures from VWE Automotive, we have the sales figures for you from 1 January to 1 October.

KTM FreeRide E-XC NG

What stands out? The best-selling electric motorcycle is a scooter! This concerns the BMW CE 04. 77 of this unit have been sold. The electric motor scooter has a remarkable design and is available from € 13,300. We already had an opinion about it in our BMW CE 04 5 likes and 5 dislikes test.

It is the first year of the BMW, so there are certainly some mandatory demos (they have 18 dealers in NL).

Another notable name in the list is Zero Motorcycles. This brand has several electric models and they can be found in the overview. Zero has made a name for itself of all electric motorcycles. All models added together, they do better than BMW with the CE 04.

Energica EsseEsse9+

Last but not least, Harley Davidson. The iconic motorcycle brand also has its own electric motorcycle in the form of the LiveWire, this model is also returning in sales and is in third place. In fact, Livewire will be the brand under which Harley will try to sell us electric motorcycles and bicycles. You can check the complete overview below.

Sell ​​Electric Motorcycle

Brand + Model 2022 Jan-October 1 BMW CE 04 77 2 Zero Motorcycles DSX/X ZF17.3 28 3 Harley Davidson LiveWire 24 4 Zero Motorcycles SR ZF14.4 21 5 Zero Motorcycles SR/S 15.6 Premium 21 6 Zero Motorcycles SR/F ZF14.4 Premium 16 7 NIU MQi GT Evo Standard Range 15 8 Super Soco CPxL3 10 9 Energica EsseEsse9+ 9 10 Zero Motorcycles S ZF14.4 11kW 9 11 Energica Eva Ribelle RS 8 12 Zero Motorcycles FXE 7.2 11kW 8 13 Zero Motorcycles FX ZF7.2 6 14 Zero Motorcycles DS ZF14.4 11kW 6 15 DJJD E-Odin 5 16 NIU NQi GTS Standard Range 5 17 Horwin CR6 5 18 Zero Motorcycles DSR ZF14.4 5 19 KTM FreeRide E-XC NG 5 20 Energica EsseEsse9+ RS 5 Source: VWE Automotive

