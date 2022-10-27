“the heart of the moon” is the Peruvian production that has attracted the attention of moviegoers for years, after its successful passage through several film festivals, such as SCI-FI-London Film Festival, where it received the main award for best film.

The film, directed by Aldo Salvini and starring Haydeé Cáceres, finally hit the Peruvian billboard this October 27 and more than one wants to find out if their expectations will be met.

What is “The Heart of the Moon” about?

The feature film introduces us to an older woman named M. She is alone and practically invisible to society. The closest thing she has to a friend is the lonely ant that keeps her company until the arrival of a ‘mechanical angel’, who will help change her life and put aside the nostalgic memories of her.

Where to see the movie in theaters?

Its premiere on the big screen will take place in different parts of the country. Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinerama, CineStar are the movie chains that confirmed their availability on their billboards. The hours and prices to see it depend on the venue.

The Peruvian production is directed by Aldo Salvini and produced by the University of Lima. Photo: University of Lima, CREA

It should be noted that the story is based mainly on Haydeé Cáceres, a veteran of national theater, television and cinema. She is known for her work in several national and foreign productions such as “What a good breed”, “Chacalón, the angel of the people” and “I am not called Natacha”.