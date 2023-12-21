Bertín Osborne has reduced his public exposure in recent months to stay away from the controversy that has followed him since it became known that he is expecting his seventh child. However, he has not rejected the opportunity to visit 'El hormiguero', where he is already a regular, to present his new compilation of rancheras and to surprise everyone with the new gourmet producer that he plans to launch, “the eggs that do not expire.” .

The singer seemed comfortable next to Pablo Motos, whom he has known for more than 40 years and with whom he seemed to have a very good rapport. In fact, there was no reference to his privacy, although between jokes, Fabiola Martínez's ex-husband left some phrases that allowed us to glimpse the moment he is going through. “There are people who are not made for a couple” or “Tell it to me, I've gotten into a lot of trouble,” were some of the comments.

In essence, his participation in the program was based on presenting his different professional projects, such as the launch of his cologne, about which he said that “in two weeks it has been sold out”, the Christmas carol he has recorded for this Christmas or the gourmet products . “There are the Bertín peaks, the Bertín cologne, the Bertín beer, the Bertín oil, the Bertín sauce…”, he listed to surprise everyone with the new product that he plans to bring to the market in association with 'el Turronero ': «Bertín's eggs, which do not expire.» “Eggs of strength,” the singer joked, remembering the phrase with which José Ortega Cano put an end to an interview with Ana Rosa Quintana, addressing his then wife, Ana María Aldón: “My semen is of strength, let's go for it!” the girl!”.

Regarding his imminent paternity, absolute silence. Bertín had already warned this in his last statements, in which he indicated that he will speak “when everything passes”, that is, when the mother of his future child, Gabriela Guillén, gives birth, which is scheduled for this 31st. from December. The pregnancy caught both of them by surprise and caused a rift between them that has grown over the months since the artist is upset with some of the statements that the businesswoman has made in the media.

From the beginning, the singer has assured that he will be responsible for the maintenance, although he wants to be sure that the baby Gabriela is expecting is his son, which is why he has requested a paternity test. After some unfortunate statements, Bertín decided to step aside and stop publicly speaking about his upcoming paternity. Of course, at all times he has had the support of his daughters and also that of his ex-wife, Fabiola Martínez.