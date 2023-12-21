The new Polar Vantage 3 has many talents and can even navigate. But that is not enough. The hardware seems cheap and the price is way too high.

Dhe Finnish company Polar was once the market leader in sports watches and had a legendary reputation among athletes. The company has been weakening for many years. Young stars like Garmin and Apple shine brighter into the world of sports. No matter how much you can rely on a glorious tradition or point to first-class analytics, if the watches don't inspire, you won't be successful. In February, Polar announced that other manufacturers would be able to license their fitness technology, particularly the highly acclaimed heart rate measurement. A first Polar customer is Casio, which equips one of its G-Shock watches with Polar's good genes.

This fall, Polar launched a new flagship, the Vantage V3. We tested them for some time. With its Amoled display and a retail price of 600 euros, it competes with the slightly more expensive Epix 2 or similarly priced Forerunner 965 from Garmin. In the Apple world, a comparable Series 9 in the aluminum version is significantly cheaper and the stainless steel version is more expensive than the Vantage V3. The Huawei Watch GT 4 with an AMOLED display and a high-quality stainless steel housing is available from just 240 euros.