Brothers of Italy and Pd drop, Forza Italia rises. This is the picture outlined by the SWG poll which captures voting intentions for Tg La7 between 7 and 12 June and made known in the hours in which the political scene is dominated by the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death. Fratelli d’Italia loses 0.4% and falls to 28.7%. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party remains firmly at the top, given that Elly Schlein’s Pd also drops (-0.2%) to 20.2%. Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement rises, gaining 0.3% and reaching 16.4%. Step back of the League, which goes from 9% to 8.8%. Forza Italia grows by 0.3% and rises to 7.3%. Action is at 3.9%, Verdi and Sinistra at 3.4%, Italia Viva at 3%, +Europe at 2.5%, For Italy with Paragone at 2.2% and Unione Popolare at 1.6 %.