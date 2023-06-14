USA and Mexico faces will be seen again in the Nations League. El Tri will seek to break the trend of recent duels and will try to beat the Stars and Stripes team in the semifinals of this Concacaf tournament. Diego Cocca He will face this acid test and at the end of the summer tournaments it will be defined if he will continue leading the Tri or if a new alternative will be sought.
This is all you need to know about the semifinal duel between the Mexican National Team and the United States in the Concacaf Nations League.
In which stadium is the United States vs. Mexico played?
Date: Thursday June 15
Location: Nevada, United States.
Stadium: Allegiant Stadium.
Schedule: 8:00 p.m.
Where can you watch the United States vs. Mexico on TV?
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca.
Where can you watch the United States vs. Mexico online?
Streaming: TUDN app, TV Azteca app.
The last five games between the United States and Mexico
Mexico: 0 wins.
USA: 3 wins.
Tie: 2.
The last five results of each selection
Mexico: Draw-win-draw-draw-win.
USA: Draw-win-win-draw-loss.
News of the Mexican National Team
During the presentation of the new structure of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, head of the project, indicated that a bad result in the Nations League or the Gold Cup will not guarantee the departure of Diego Cocca as coach of the Tri. The manager indicated that the entire process will be evaluated and that the sights are set on 2026 and not on what happens this summer. Jesús Martínez, owner of Grupo Pachuca, indicated that El Tri has left something to be desired in his most recent presentations and that the Argentine strategist will be evaluated based on the results he delivers in the two summer competitions.
US news
The United States will come out with the best it has at its disposal for the duel against the Mexican National Team. Although the Stars and Stripes team left elements such as Christian Pulisic, weston mckennie, Giovanni Reina, Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah, these will be available for the Nations League. BJ Callaghan, interim head coach of Team USA, will try out Folarin Balogun, one of the top scorers in the French league.
Possible alignment of the Mexican National Team vs. the United States
Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Chávez, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Henry Martín.
Possible alignment of the United States vs. Mexico
United States: Matt Turner, Sergiño Dest, Walter Zimmerman, M. Robinson, A. Robinson, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic and Balogun.
Forecast
The most recent exhibitions of the Mexican National Team have not left good feelings and the American team seems to have worked better. United States 2-0 Mexico.
