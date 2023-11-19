Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy continues to make headlines. According to what Adnkronos understands from Forza Italia sources, the first tranche of the bequest of 100 million euros would have been transferred to Marta Fascina that the Knight awarded her. All the children of the founder of Mediaset made the payment, including his youngest son Luigi, who was not mentioned among the recipients of the holographic will that the former prime minister had written to his children shortly before going to San Raffaele for emergency hospitalization on January 19, 2022.

The bequest to the Italian leader’s partner will be paid in three, maximum four tranches and the choice to all contribute together confirms the harmony of the family and reflects the unity that Marina, Pier Silvio, Eleonora, Barbara and Luigi have decided to maintain to manage the delicate post-Silvio period. A decision that is also reflected in the joint management of the Fininvest holding.

However, the Arcore node remains open. Many Forza supporters are wondering when Fascina will leave Villa San Martino. From a legal point of view, centre-right parliamentary sources report, the so-called Cirinnà law on civil unions (approved in 2018 thanks to former PD parliamentarian Monica Cirinnà) would prove her right: as a surviving cohabitant, her right to housing is also protected. In a nutshell: no one could give a thumbs up to the Forzista parliamentarian who has adequate time to look for a new home, until 2026.

According to the provisions of the art. 1, paragraph 42 of law 76 of 2016, in fact, the surviving de facto cohabitant has the right to continue to live in the house of common residence (owned by the deceased), for two years or for a period equal to cohabitation if greater than two years and in any case no later than five years. In the specific case, Fascina’s cohabitation lasted for about 3 years: therefore by law her stay in Arcore is protected until 2026. Even in this case, they report, Berlusconi’s family would have no intention of stoking controversy and going against Fascina, who was at Cav’s bedside until the end, especially in this delicate transition phase also for Forza Italia, which took over the leadership by Antonio Tajani.

There are two rumors circulating about Lady B’s future. There are those who say that she is unlikely to leave Villa San Martino, because the next day she would be seen only as the ‘Boss’ ex-girlfriend. The majority of the Azzurri are instead convinced that, given the good relations with the heirs, Fascina will remain in the symbolic residence of Berlusconism as long as she can by law and her ‘move’ will in any case be soft and without disruptions.

Meanwhile, on 8 November, the day of confidence in the Caivano decree, Fascina returned to Parliament, where he had been missing for over seven months, from the day of his hospitalization prior to the death of Silvio Berlusconi, which occurred five months ago (12 June). Since Cav’s death, the Forzista deputy has remained in Arcore together with the former prime minister’s dogs, starting with Dudù. According to Lady B, you will return to the Chamber for the budget law.