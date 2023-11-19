













This is what a well-known informant, @HYPEX, says, who anticipates that the news will begin to arrive from December 7. One of the highlights is that it can be played as a Lego character.

Various items will be available in this collaboration, such as the Lego Stud Gun, as well as Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (as well as Prankster Catapults), Map Markers, Ziplines, Trinkets (such as Buff Gear and Potions).

In Fortnite It will be possible to practice mining and search for Ores and build things with the Building tool which will have nine slots. A Creative Mode will also be available for players.

Fountain: Epic Games.

In this collaboration between Lego and Fortnite A vitality system and another energy system will be implemented. In the Beds (with Curtains) or beds with curtains it is possible to sleep and regenerate as mentioned above.

There will also be an option called Sleep Voting if there is a player accompanying another. If items are necessary, vendors can be used, and there will be camps to sleep. And of course, enemies will be available to fight.

HUGE FORTNITE x LEGO LEAK ‼️ Thanks to @BeastFNCreative & @SpushFNBR for letting me know: – Release Date: December 7th as of now

– You play as an CURRENT LEGO Character

– Items so far: LEGO Stud Gun, Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (& Prankster Catapults), Map Markers,… pic.twitter.com/IEPDAMnKAp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2023

Something that will be included in this Lego collaboration and Fortnite It is Crafting or forging, in addition to an inventory. As for emotes, there will be Minifig versions of some of the existing ones.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Emotions and reactions will be present as well as new movements. Obviously, none of this information is official and it is necessary to wait for confirmation from the companies involved. In that sense you can only have patience.

