DThe Irons danced and celebrated with their 200 fans, the defeated players from capital city rivals Hertha BSC lay tired and disappointed on the lawn of the Olympic Stadium. 1. FC Union has impressively demonstrated the new balance of power in football in the capital. With a 3:2 (1:0) win at Hertha, the Köpenickers moved back into the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup after two years and humiliated their local rivals, who were left behind in sport, in their Olympic Stadium. “We gave everything and I think we deservedly won,” said Union star player Max Kruse: “We have music, we’ll celebrate a little more.”

Two months after the comfortable 2-0 win in the Bundesliga duel, the team of successful coach Urs Fischer was playfully and tactically superior again in the capital city derby on Wednesday evening. Hertha braced themselves against the defeat, but showed frightening defensive weaknesses. “We defend like a school team,” said Hertha’s sports director Arne Friedrich on Sky: “It’s difficult to put into words.”

Andreas Voglsammer (11th minute) with an artistic side kick, Niklas Stark with an own goal (50th) and Robin Knoche (55th) scored for the cup finalists from 2001, who even had good chances after their first away derby win in eleven years can count on a return to the Olympic Stadium for the final on May 21st. Suat Serdar scored twice for Hertha (54′, 90′ + 4′). Coach Tayfun Korkut has to continue the tough development work of an insecure team – on Sunday in the home game of the Bundesliga against FC Bayern Munich.

And the shame for the club from Charlottenburg was indicated after just a few seconds. Less than ten seconds were played when Max Kruse checked Alexander Schwolow. Less than a minute was played before the Hertha keeper had to save against Voglsammer. Bite, passion – the Irons brought the Derby virtues directly to the newly laid lawn, none of it initially with the host. The leadership of the Unioner was only the logical consequence of the initially significant performance difference between the capital rivals.

From his own half, Dominique Heintz hit the ball on the left to Kruse. The 33-year-old creative spirit of the guests crossed in the middle, actually a bit too far for Voglsammer. But he used the cross in the air. “There’s always a bit of luck involved,” said Voglsammer on ARD. Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata, back in the starting eleven, was far too far away in the scene.

The face of Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic darkened and took on grim proportions in November when the derby collapsed in the league. And it almost got worse in the first half despite a gradual improvement of the Korkut team. After a cross from Voglsammer hit Stark’s arm, a hand penalty threatened. However, a previous offside position was determined by video evidence.

After a good half hour, Andreas Luthe had to intervene for the first time in the Union goal, a harmless cross. Nevertheless, it was noticeable that the blue and whites wanted to fight their way back into the game. Serdar hit the side netting with a header, but otherwise simply lacked the means to convert the now more powerful game into chances. When the ball squirmed in the visitors’ net before the break in stoppage time, cheers erupted in the almost empty Olympic Stadium. However, Serdar’s goal was disallowed due to an offside position.

Goals then fell in a rapid opening phase of the second half. First, Vladimir Darida missed a huge chance for Hertha from close range. Then it happened in quick succession: Stark pushed the ball into his own goal for the second Union goal, Serdar scored from an acute angle to score the goal for Hertha. But the problem remained, the will alone was not enough for the Korkut team. Knoche exploited the massive defensive weaknesses with a billiard goal, Union had never scored three goals in a derby against Hertha.