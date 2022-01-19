Incredible comeback victory of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in the seventeenth day of the Premier League, who won 3-2 at Leicester with a brace from Bergwijn in the 95th and 97th minutes. Down 2-1 (24 ‘Daka, equal to Kane’s 57’, 76 ‘Maddison), the Spurs overturned the game at the last breath thanks to the Dutchman’s brace.