He was the man of the night and aware of this, Karim Benzema delayed his exit from the pitch towards the Stamford Bridge changing rooms after the final whistle. He attended the televisions enjoying every moment, knowing that the duel against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals elevates him with a hat-trick like that of Ronaldo Nazario at Old Trafford almost two decades ago.

«They are magical nights, like the other day at the Bernabéu against Paris. We entered the field to win and show what Real Madrid is and we did it from the beginning to the end. We face the game to win it and when we have a game like this it’s a pleasure, “explained the French ‘9’, who raises his number of goals in this Champions League to eleven, just one behind Robert Lewandowski.

“The three are very important goals. I’m happier to score the third because before I missed one in the first half and I was thinking about it », he acknowledged later, questioned by his three goals, revealing an ambition and a self-demanding characteristic of the best.

“I always say that the coach is one of the best in the world, we have a lot of confidence in him and the one who enters, like Valverde on the right, always plays a great game,” he finally praised Ancelotti, whose bet on the Uruguayan as owner of the right lane both in defense and attack was a success.

«It is a good victory in a very difficult field. A shame about their goal because I touched it before it went in but then we scored the third at the start of the second half. We had the ball and overcame their pressure upstairs”, Courtois analyzed for his part, another pillar of the Whites’ triumph with a save from Azpilicueta’s shot. “An early goal from them can put them in the tie so we have to play as if we were tied to win the game,” warned the Belgian goalkeeper, without confidence despite the substantial advantage that Madrid will have at the Bernabéu.

“The courage we have had to try to play from behind, also using Courtois, and with the ability of our forwards to take advantage of it at the moment they are in”, Ancelotti pointed out for his part a content on the aspect that he liked the most about his team. “The goals stand out but it helps the team a lot, it goes down to receive and it is very difficult to follow”, he finally assessed regarding Benzema, the Madrid hero of the night.