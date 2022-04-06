England.- The way in which the Atletico Madrid He showed up to play on the Manchester City pitch and he continues to talk about it, and the way in which he played was very noticeable. Diego “Cholo” Simeone He prioritized defending but also indirectly earned criticism from the rival by Kevin de Bruyne and Pep Guardiola who would have been the one who sparked the issue in the media by calling the 5-5-0 stoppage as something from Prehistory.

When it was thought that everything would be there to seek revenge and a comeback from Atlético de Madrid in the second leg, the captain of the mattress team gave a direct response to the also Spanish DT of the English team and reminded him that he is at death with the style of play and with everything that has to do with Atlético de Madrid.

Through his Instagram account, specifically in his stories, he shared the message for Guardiola, “In love with your story since prehistory. Proud to be from Atleti,” reads the publication that is accompanied by the image of the Spanish team’s shield . Something that has caused a lot of movement in European football, so now it is expected to see the response on the field since Atlético de Madrid will present itself at the Wanda Metropolitan with a 0-1 deficit on the scoreboard.

Koke then also shared a new message where he talks about what it means to be a mattress player, so he assures that they will not give up and that they will leave everything in the return, “Being from Atlético de Madrid is believing, insisting, fighting until the end We have the second leg left and we can achieve it together. Let’s show the world what Atlético de Madrid is”, it can be read that in just a few hours they have gained a lot of support, which confirms that they will be looking for something big in the second leg.

Koke’s response to Pep Guardiola | Photo: Capture

What did Pep Guardiola say?

This whole issue was unleashed after Guardiola went to a press conference and talked about the process of the match, mentioning that it was extremely difficult to play against the unemployed that “Cholo” Simeone put on him because they expected a different one and he was surprised with a 5-5- 0 early in the game. What made noise was that he used the word “prehistory” because they considered that he was referring to Atlético de Madrid playing like that.

“We sensed that they would play 5-3-2 and we have gone out three or four times on the sides, then he has adjusted, he has put Antoine Griezmann on the far right and Joao Félix on the left and they have become 5-5, with two lines of five and in Prehistory, today and in a hundred thousand years attacking five and five is very difficult. There is no space, apart from that they are very competitive and they defend very well”, said the coach”, although in the end he praised the rival not It was enough to leave Atlético de Madrid in good standing with his comment.

Now the Spanish team will have to seek revenge until April 13, where they will have the task of going out to look for more than what was found in this match, and at least two goals to win on aggregate, visiting goals no longer count for which they will have to risk much more. Atlético was surpassed in everything in the first leg and it was thanks to the style they adopted from minute 1 and it is reflected in the statistics where they did not have a single shot on goal.