SAO PAULO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed Bento Albuquerque as minister of Mines and Energy and appointed Adolfo Sachsida to the post, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The departure of the Admiral of the Navy, who had been in office since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, comes amid Bolsonaro’s declared dissatisfaction with fuel price readjustments by Petrobras, as well as pressure on electricity tariffs.

Sachsida, a name close to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, until then held the position of head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs of the portfolio.

Na rede social Twitter, Sachsida comentou sobre sua nomeação e agradeceu Bolsonaro, Albuquerque e Guedes. “With a lot of work and dedication, I hope to be up to this, which is the biggest professional challenge of my career. With the grace of God we will help Brazil,” she wrote.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)