Rodrigo Cruz leaves the position of executive secretary and is replaced by his main advisor

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) changed the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, 2nd most important post in the portfolio. Exited Rodrigo da Cruz and in came Daniel Meirelles Fernandes Pereira, who acted as an advisor. The changes were published in this Wednesday (May 11, 2022) edition of Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the intact (58 KB).

According to the decree, Cruz asked to be removed from his post. To the Power 360he said he will take a vacation and be out of a position while he evaluates “the next challenges”.

Cruz assumed the position of executive secretary of Health in May 2021. That month, the ministry was at the center of criticism because of Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) and cases of suspected irregularities in the body.

In recent months, Cruz was responsible for negotiating contracts with Pfizer for the purchase of vaccines and for restoring the folder’s database after the hacker attack on Health in December.

Cruz holds a doctorate in transport engineering from UnB (University of Brasilia) and has been deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure. There was an expectation that he would assume number 2 of Ministry after the departure of former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas.

Daniel Pereira had been nominated by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, for the position of director of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). He would replace Cristiane Rose Jourdan Gomes, whose term ends on July 24, 2022.