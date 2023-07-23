Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo heart surgery to implant a pacemakerhis office said in a statement. This happens just days after being released from a hospital stay for health complications.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu will undergo a pacemaker implantation procedure tonight at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer,” the press release added.

“The procedure will be carried out under sedation, during which time the Minister of Justice and the Prime Minister in charge, Yariv Levin, will be in his place“, he added.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, was discharged from the same medical center after staying overnight in the hospital after ill health and dizziness, which he attributed to the high temperatures that plague Israel.

“Yesterday I was with my wife on the Sea of ​​Galilee, in the sun, without a hat, without water… it was not a good idea,” he commented at the time.

At that time, as part of the cardiology tests, the center decided to use a Holter monitor to examine his heart rhythmSheba Medical Center lead cardiology professor Professor Amit Segev said last week.

“Last week they gave me a monitoring device. The device beeped and indicated that I need a pacemaker, and I need to do it tonight. I feel very good, but I listen to my doctors, ”Netanyahu himself added in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“The doctors tell me that I will be free tomorrow afternoon,” the prime minister said, adding: “I will be discharged from the hospital ready to go to the Knesset for the vote.”

By this he means the bill that would strip the Supreme Court of the power to declare government decisions “unreasonable,” removing one of the few checks on government in the country. The controversial judicial reform plan sparked thousands of protests in Israel in recent weeks.

The final approval of this law is scheduled for before the parliamentary summer recess, on July 31, and it will be the first piece of judicial reform that goes ahead.

The Executive considers that the reform is necessary to ensure a better balance of powers. But his detractors, instead, they consider that the new regulations could push the country towards an authoritarian model.

