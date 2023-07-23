If at the end of October 2022 someone bought Colombian government debt securities, known as TES, and went out to sell them today, they would obtain a return of 55% in dollars. The cause of this enormous profitability, not the only one, but the most important one, were the communication failures of the Petro Government.

I say that they have basically been communication errors, because many announcements have remained just that and have not translated into effective policy measures. But the mere announcements have done harm. Let’s look at a short inventory.

The no to new oil exploration, capital controls, the possibility that congressmen could be ministers and change parties, the sacrifice of the Health Provider Entities (EPS), the withering of the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP), the increase in labor costs for Sunday and night, make it difficult to dismiss workers, buy three million hectares and distribute them to peasants, use the Bank of the Republic issue to pay actors in the conflict, reward with one million monthly pesos to criminals and release the vandals of the protests from jail.

The first year of government has passed and none of this has become public policy. They are mere advertisements. But they caused panic in the markets.

In the first six months of the Government, the consequence of this series of announcements was to fuel an environment of uncertainty that raised the exchange rate, depressed the price of TES, made the Colombian debt risk indicator jump, and triggered the insurance policy in case the Government does not pay, called Trueques de Debt Default (CDS for its acronym in English, Credit Default Swaps).

in his book Liars Poker, Michael Lewis says that markets always wait for governments to stuff the stuffing into the suckling pig and then they eat it (Lewis uses a turkey instead of suckling pig, but the Tolimense dish is closer to our culture). That’s what happened: in the first six months of the Petro Administration, the government stuffed the piglet and then the financial markets got fed up.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

It is an immense irony that the ideologically inspired ministers, who led the portfolios of Mines and Energy, Health, Labor and Environment, and the President of the Republic ended up working to enrich the financial markets, something that must give them hives.

The sum of the announcements made it ridiculously cheap to buy Colombian debt. One investor put it this way: “It’s so bad it’s right.” A Bloomberg article said that a handful of Wall Street investors, including BlackRock Inc., Franklin Templeton and T. Rowe Price Group Inc., made $1 billion from this cause.

However, the financial markets were right in their investment because they bet that the institutions of Colombia would resist the onslaught. The Government managed to arouse the concerns of thousands of actors, ordinary people, experts and politicians and align them to oppose this series of reckless announcements. Many people considered these proposals not only unserious, but harmful. If that was the much talked about change, it was going to be a costly setback for a country where each step forward sometimes costs a decade.

That iron opposition speaks well of the institutions of Colombia. It came from political parties and, sometimes, from their congressional caucuses, from the high courts, from the reserve military, from the media, from governors and mayors, from hundreds of former ministers and experts who signed brainy letters, and even from ministers in Petro’s own cabinet, from polls, and last but not least, it came from people on the street.

As a result of these refusals and protests, the agenda stalled in Congress. Some ministers and the president himself threw tantrums and insisted that this was “the change for which the people had voted” and did not want to change a comma. That led to their being left with announcements and uncertainty. They didn’t understand that they were moving inside a glassware shop and that they shouldn’t take careless elephant steps, knocking over things here and destabilizing things there.

With the awakening of the institutions and the bogging down of the government’s reforms and initiatives, investors ratified that buying cheap Colombian bonds was a great deal, since they could only go up in price; and the exchange rate was going to improve. It was a safe bet, as they moved in unison, validating his own expectations. As we said at the beginning, the profitability of buying Colombian assets has been magnificent. A succulent suckling pig from Tolima.

Have taxpayers paid part of the bill? Government interest rates went up a lot and while they went down, they stayed much higher than before the Petro. In the 2023 budget, public debt interest costs 70 trillion pesos (tn), versus 40 tn in 2021. They exceed subsidies to the poorest (18 tn), defense and police (48 tn), health and social protection (50 tn), education (54 tn). Not to mention housing (6.4 bn), justice (4.3 bn), agriculture (4 bn), sports and recreation (0.9 bn).

The uncertainty due to verbal fireworks led, apart from stuffing the suckling pig and letting others eat it, to an even greater part of the taxes we pay going to pay the public debt. A shot in the foot.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.