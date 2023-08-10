These are the words of the food blogger: “We have the right to be fragile”

A few days ago a terrible loss hit the family of Blessed Rossi. The food blogger has in fact announced the disappearance of her Aunt Juliet to whom she was very close. After a few days of absence, Benedetta returned to social media where she indulged in a long reflection that did not go unnoticed.

Benedetta Rossi took strength and on social media she returned to talk about the disappearance of aunt Juliet, who passed away eight months after her grandmother Blandina. As also specified by the food blogger herself, the aim of the video was to help and stay close to all those people who are suffering from the loss of a person.

The video begins with these words Blessed Rossi he shared on his Instagram page:

A few days ago my Aunt Giulietta passed away, just eight months after the death of my grandmother Blandina, for me they were two very hard blows. They were two pillars of my life and have always been present throughout my journey.

Later, the food blogger continued her speech with these words:

Now that they are gone I have to go on trying to pass on their example and their values, but this video is above all to communicate that I feel so fragile, lost and frightened.

To then conclude: