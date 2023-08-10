Make-up | The success of Rihanna’s makeup brand showed that there is a demand for dark shades – yet they are still difficult to buy in Finland

The inclusivity of make-up products has progressed in recent years with Huimi’s leaps and bounds, says Sokos Emotion’s purchasing manager Leena Mallasto.

To Tiktok making makeup videos Sofia Rönkö, 23, browses the shelves of the make-up department of the crowded Sokos department store in Helsinki. At the Estée Lauder shelf, Rönkkö presents the shades she uses, lighter in winter and darker in summer.

In the newly opened Lyko cosmetics store in Helsinki, Maybelline’s concealer cannot be found in a shade dark enough. With cheaper so-called market brands, the range of shades ordered to Finland varies.

To the dark the selection of skin-friendly makeup in Finland has improved in recent years, but certain products are still difficult to find.

For example, darker shades of foundation are often out of stock, even if the shade is available for testing in the store, says the beautician Zakiya Joval.

Joval is a cosmetologist, but also the Miss Afro Diaspora Finland winner from 2022. This year, Joval has acted as the face of makeup brand Lancôme’s foundation campaign.

Finnish stores do not always have all the shades available for a certain product. According to Joval, for example, Maybelline and L’Oréal would have more shades on offer, but they are not sold in Finnish stores.

“We feel that there is no market in Finland, even if there is,” says Joval.

Consumers nowadays pay more attention to brands’ selections and inclusiveness.

It was noticed at the beginning of the year, for example, by the supermarket brand Essence, known for its very affordable makeup.

At the turn of last year, Essence launched a new one Keep Me Covered -makeup line. The brand quickly received criticism from consumers that there were not enough dark shades in the foundation.

Essence reacted to the criticism and published a video on its Tiktok account in which the UK country manager apologized for it and promised to increase the range of shades.

Many consider the inclusivity of the make-up industry to have started Rihanna’s About the launch of the Fenty Beauty make-up brand in the fall of 2017. Even in its first product line, Fenty’s make-up cream had 40 shades.

At that time there was a selection of 40 shades unheard of. The success of the make-up brand showed other brands that there is a demand for dark shades in the consumer market. In Fenty’s wake, other brands also began to expand their range.

The phenomenon is called a name The Rihanna Effect. Vogue fashion magazine wrote already in 2014 about how Rihanna is changing the opinion of fashion houses about what is fashion.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty was not available in Finland until April of this year. Now the brand is sold by, for example, Sokos.

Rihanna’s own makeup brand entered the Finnish market only this year. In the past, the Sephora cosmetics store has had the exclusive right to it. At the turn of the year, the brand was released to the market and it was launched simultaneously in all Nordic countries, says Sokos Emotion’s procurement manager Leena Mallasto.

According to Mallasto, Fenty Beauty’s popularity has been wild and the feedback has been very positive. He estimates that the reason for the popularity is precisely the inclusiveness of the brand.

Mallasto says that inclusivity in the field has progressed “by leaps and bounds” in recent years.

According to him, the importer of each brand is usually the one who determines how many shades of a certain product will enter the Finnish market.

“We usually sell all the shades that the importer presents.”

Not all brands sell all shades of a certain product on the Finnish market. Mallasto says that the shade range of some brands may be wider, for example, in the US market.

Usually, the brand or its supplier makes a survey of the need for shades, and Sokos orders them along the way.

Sophia Rönkkö orders most of her makeup online.

Also according to Rönkö, the selections of brick-and-mortar stores in Finland for dark skin have expanded in recent years, and many brands already have, for example, more than two dark shades of foundation.

According to Rönkö and Joval, the most kinky product groups are concealers, face shading products and blushes.

According to Rönkö, there are dozens of light concealer shades in stores, but only a couple of dark options. It is difficult to find a suitable shade from the limited selection.

In the case of shading products, the darkest shade in the store’s selection is usually exactly the color of Rönkö’s skin, while, for example, sunscreen should be clearly darker than your own skin color.

“People darker than me have no trouble finding a shade dark enough,” says Zakiya Joval.

Jovalin according to the staff’s understanding and knowledge of makeup for dark skin, for example in department stores, is very limited.

Joval suspects that diversity is still not taken into account enough in cosmetology studies.

“I attended a few training courses, and the trainers had never put makeup on dark skin.”

Sofia Rönkkö says that she is used to the fact that the seller might recommend, for example, a product whose shade Rönkkö immediately knows is too light.

Shade also matters in blush and lipstick. For example, if the lipstick turns too pink, it can look gray on dark lips.

The lightest shades of blush often don’t show up on dark skin either. According to Joval, the market needs more products that turn brown or orange.

Another almost impossible product is an eyebrow pencil that is dark enough. Joval says he needs a black brow pencil, but all brow products are brown.

“I have black eyebrows, they are not tinted brown.”