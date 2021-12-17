The General Assembly of the FIA ​​today elected Mohammed Ben Sulayem new federal president. The Emir of Dubai will be the first non-European to hold this prestigious post, and good wishes have arrived from many quarters. The team that most characterized the history of Formula 1 could not be missing, Ferrari. Mattia Binotto, team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello and delegate of the F1 Commission within the World Motor Sport Council, welcomed the new president.

“On behalf of Scuderia Ferrari I want to congratulate Mohammed Bin Sulayem for his election as president of the FIA. As a member of the World Motor Sport Council, representing Formula 1 teams, I look forward to working with the president and his team to make our sport even better and able to adapt to the challenges that lie ahead. I also want to thank Jean once again Todt for the tremendous work he has done during his three terms as federal president. Leave a priceless legacy not only to the FIA ​​but to the entire world of motorsport“, These are the words of Binotto reported by a press release from Ferrari.