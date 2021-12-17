The General Assembly of the FIA today elected Mohammed Ben Sulayem new federal president. The Emir of Dubai will be the first non-European to hold this prestigious post, and good wishes have arrived from many quarters. The team that most characterized the history of Formula 1 could not be missing, Ferrari. Mattia Binotto, team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello and delegate of the F1 Commission within the World Motor Sport Council, welcomed the new president.
– Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 17, 2021
“On behalf of Scuderia Ferrari I want to congratulate Mohammed Bin Sulayem for his election as president of the FIA. As a member of the World Motor Sport Council, representing Formula 1 teams, I look forward to working with the president and his team to make our sport even better and able to adapt to the challenges that lie ahead. I also want to thank Jean once again Todt for the tremendous work he has done during his three terms as federal president. Leave a priceless legacy not only to the FIA but to the entire world of motorsport“, These are the words of Binotto reported by a press release from Ferrari.
#Ben #Sulayem #wishes #Ferrari #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply