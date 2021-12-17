Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Egyptian Youssef Ramadan is chasing the first Arab medal, when he competes today in the final of the 100-meter butterfly race, at the World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, after he finished third in the semi-finals with a time of 49:60 seconds, which witnessed his success in battling world stars with confidence.

Ramadan entered the second group of the semi-final qualifiers while he was in the fifth line, to be second behind the South African “veteran” Chad Lee Clos, who scored 49:56 seconds, and Ramadan came in third place in the total of the two semi-final qualifiers, which was led by the Italian Matteo Revolta with a time of 49:07 seconds. .

The 19-year-old Ramadan starred in the qualifying qualifiers that were held during the morning period, after he also came in third place in the overall total with a time of 49:66 seconds.

Ramadan continues his journey of ascent with confidence, after reaching the semi-finals of the same discipline at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, before finishing the competitions in 16th place, but he currently has great ambitions.