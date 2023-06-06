Paramedics save passenger’s life on Southwest flight to Baltimore

On a Southwest flight, beloved medics saved the life of a passenger who passed out and collapsed to the floor without a pulse. This is reported The Mirror.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on a plane en route from Florida to Maryland. An hour and a half after the start of the flight, the flight attendant announced that one of the passengers needed urgent medical attention. On the flight were Emily Raines (Emily Raines) and her boyfriend Daniel Shifflett (Daniel Shifflett), who used to work as a nurse and nurse. A couple of medics rushed to help and found a man in the front row with no signs of life.

After examination, it turned out that the patient’s airways were blocked. He was helped by cardiopulmonary resuscitation and medical equipment available on board. The rest of the passengers of the flight also assisted the doctors.

The pilots of the liner made the decision to make an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina. By the time of landing, the injured man was already conscious and breathing calmly. His wife later sent a thank you message to the medical couple who saved him.

Earlier, hematologists of the Primorsky Regional Clinical Hospital No. 2 saved two passengers on a plane flying across Russia. The incident occurred on the Novosibirsk-Vladivostok flight.