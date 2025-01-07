

01/07/2025



Updated at 7:54 p.m.





In a section of field 3 of the Luis del Sol sports city, reseeded naturally, highlighting the artificial grass, which is where Betis exercised this Tuesday after the return of the most exciting day of the year, three of the members that the club keeps under surveillance for different short and medium-term recovery plans in its sporting agenda: Fornals and Marc Roca continue to be absent in the midfield due to physical problems that are already seeing the light at the end of the season. tunnel and Bellerin He does the same in defense. All of them continue with their established plan and in the case of the full-back his arrival in a call-up should not be delayed much longer now that the month of January advances, the date on which his return is scheduled for a Betis that will need dose your efforts in positions that aim not to be reinforced both in LaLiga EA Sports, with the three games on the first page of the almanac, and the one that remains to be known in that round of the round of 16 of the KO tournament that will be played in the third week of January. The name of the rival will be known this Wednesday.

In fact, the sensations that he has been experiencing in the last few days of work are so good that they allow Bellerín to set as initial objective of the Alavés matchon January 19 at the Benito Villamarín, which is the next one to the next league match against Valladolid, to see the return of the Catalan defender to the plans of summoning a Pellegrini who has been having Sabaly as the main reference on the right side, amen of the irregularity that its competitor has been having in said lane. With this, it is expected that in the coming days Bellerín will gradually integrate into the group, increasing the workload and then be part of a list of those summoned to end up recovering the minutes that he has been missing since November 3, the date on which Betis faced Athletic, both in the competitions that concern Spain and the Conference that is settled in Europe. And in previous duels, since he only played about half an hour against Copenhagen and still does not know what it is like to play in this Cup. Precisely this commitment is presented as a possibility for Bellerín to gain in form and confidence.

Bellerín, in the center of the image this Tuesday



Manuel Gomez / ABC





In the last match played, that of Huesca in El Alcoraz (0-1), Ricardo acted again in the opposite profile to that of a Bellerín that suffered, as it advanced in its day. BRANDa sesamoiditis with edema on the right foot. A complex and painful injury that has forced the defender to stay out of the Green and White plans for two months and what remains in the final stretch of recovery from said ailment. This same Tuesday, Bellerín could be seen along with Fornals and Marc Roca, who has been part of the circuit planned by the readapters, with spikes and changes of rhythm, which reveal that the return of the three footballers is a mere matter of time, but each to his own. As Betis is very aware of possible signings in the market, and their priority now is not to reinforce the right side as it is to raise the level of the left side, the news that Bellerín could return sooner rather than later is positive. without pain and so Pellegrini has the possibility of alternating with Sabaly so as not to overload the Senegalese when the moment of truth arrives in the three competitions.