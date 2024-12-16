



Unthinkable details of his private life were learned about the first democratically elected president of the Spanish Football Federation, Pablo Porta. The name of his dog, Óscar, who was taken out to urinate by the driver who transported ‘Pablo, Pablito, Pablete’, as he defined him every night…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only