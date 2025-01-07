Corpfin Capital has taken a majority stake in Agrosana, a company dedicated to the distribution of agricultural inputs (fertilizers, phytosanitary products, seeds, nutritional products, biostimulants and agricultural materials) with the aim of accelerating its growth. Michelangelo and Thomas FuentesCEOs, will maintain a relevant shareholding and will continue to lead the company together with the rest of the current management team, with the strategic, operational and financial contribution of the Spanish manager.

Founded in the 1970s, Agrosana is a family business group based in Mazarrón dedicated to technical advice and consultative sales of inputs specialized in crops. such as greenhouse and extensive horticultural crops, table grapes, citrus, fruit trees, green areas and nurseries.

The group maintains distribution agreements with several leading multinationals worldwide and covers all market segments, from small farmers to large fruit and vegetable producing companies.

Alberto Curto, managing partner of Corpfin Capital highlights that “Agrosana is the ideal platform to promote the consolidation and professionalization of a highly fragmented sectorwith more than 700 distributors assisting nearly 900,000 small and medium-sized producers in Spain. “We are very excited to partner with Agrosana’s management team to accelerate its growth.”

For its part, Miguel Ángel Fuentes indicates that “The entry of a partner like Corpfin Capital allows us to begin a new stage of organic and inorganic national expansionseeking to promote a highly technical and personalized service model that has always characterized Agrosana.”

Corpfin Capital has been advised by Implica Corporate Finance and Garrigues, and the sellers by EY and Cáceres, Galilea and Sánchez.