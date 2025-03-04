03/04/2025



The greatest fear of any person is to be the owner of a dwelling and that they okupen. What he never thought Jacqueline It is that whoever did this was his own friend.

The woman met Petronila During the pandemic, in 2020, and filed a great friendship. So much so that when he moved to London He decided to rent his house in Madrid for a season. When he returned to the capital, an unimaginable situation was found.

Petronila refuses to leave the property And also has stopped paying The quota. The owner says that her “Inquiokupa charges more than 3,000 euros per month.” «First I put excuses like that I did not have a cashier near or that the girl was sick and could not leave. I realized and after Threats and insults began. He told me on the phone that he could stay for free and the law covers her because she is a single mother, ”says Jacqueline in an interview for ‘Public Mirror’.

The girl currently lives with another friend and sleeps on a sofa. He has lost six kilos and needs anxiolytics to rest. “I have nowhere to go”he laments. In addition, he says that he cannot access a public home because he already has one.









The owner pays more than 800 euros for the expenses of the Inquiokupa

In the interview, Jacqueline says that pay more than 800 euros per month For the mortgage, receipts, light, water and community. «I have no job and leaves my pocket. I have to borrow to pay and that this person lives when what he is doing is stealing me … I must keep her, her boyfriend and her family», Says the angry owner.

Police tell the owner that “she can’t do anything” to throw the Inquiokupa

Jacqueline declares in the Antena 3 program that the police explain that “You can’t do anything because the law is in favor of it”. “How can you allow me to keep a person who is committing a crime?”

The woman says that in November they sent a Demand for frostingbut that has no information about it. “I’m still looking for help everywhere,” he concludes.