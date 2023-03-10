Belen Estevez she is one of the first foreigners to quickly make a name for herself in Peru. Her various participations in “The Big Show” did not go unnoticed. Based on her talent, she reached the top, establishing herself as a winner on more than one occasion. Her experience also made her participate as a jury and, later, as a dance director at the GV Producciones academy. Currently, in addition to being invited to television programs as a panelist, Belén Estévez surprises by showing herself in her new facet as a businesswoman.

—How are you doing in a new facet as a businesswoman?

-I’m happy. Almost a year after launching the perfumes, I am launching a new product: Double Hydrolyzed Collagen. Not only will I have collagen, but I will also release a series of natural products. We already have four stands that will be distributed from next week. I haven’t slept for days, there are a lot of things that you have to take care of yourself and I’m happy, I like to see absolutely everything, even sticking the label. I want people to receive a good quality product.

And emotionally…

I would love to fall in love and start a family. I do want to have children, the truth is, it is one of my dreams, but my first dream is to be a millionaire. I dream of adopting two children, whether or not I have a partner. Right now, I’m alone, I’m writing to someone. We started with Instagram and from there we got to WhatsApp, but we still haven’t made it to the appointment. Yes, he is known, but he does not live in Peru.

—Did you feel that with Waldir, your ex-partner, you left something halfway?

—He has been an important man in my life and I think he has left an even more important mark on my heart, forever. We live together. I think he gave himself very hastily and, also like that, he ended hastily. There was never an attempt to resume the relationship. Now we don’t talk, we don’t have each other on the networks and I don’t know anything about him. It must be for something. God only knows.

Belén Estévez announced the breakup of her sentimental relationship with the dancer Waldir Felipa in 2012. Photo: composition LR/Belén Estévez/Instagram/América TV See also Venezuela charges against Uruguay in case of plane seized in Argentina

-Believe in God?

—I am a super Christian person. Jesus is the center of my life and he is my guide. The first thing I do when I open my eyes is thank God for calm and for the little things that sometimes we don’t even realize. Thank you so much. I am very aware of everything that God does in my life, he never leaves me. I am a living testimony, Jesus has never abandoned me. I was on the verge of leaving (Peru) many times due to lack of money and God has always taken care of me, he has held out his hand and told me: “No, daughter. I’m going to rescue you and you’re going to get out of this.” Let’s not be afraid, we have to trust Him.

—Is there a rivalry with Janet Barboza? Because they have some crosses…

—I have nothing against her, but I do consider that she, I don’t know, is afraid or sees me as a possible rival. She maybe she’s afraid that one day she might take her place, because she always attacks me, she always tries to minimize me with something or other. She is very generous with my venture, I can’t deny it, but I don’t know. At some point, I think her little head short-circuits her and she is seized by some fear.

—Would you like to dance again in “The Big Show”?

“I wouldn’t want to go back. I would like to be in a reality show because I feel that, since 2010, when I started, I have changed for the better. I would like people to get to know this new Bethlehem, an improved version, more grounded, more conscious. The dance no longer I already closed that chapter. I have competed, I have been a coach, I have been a director in “El gran show” and I have been a jury. I think that dance stage is closed.

Belén Estévez arrived in Peru in 2007. Photo: @belenestevezlove/Instagram

—Do you have another passion besides dancing?

—Singing is my other passion. I won’t tell you that I sing well, well, but I’m not a glass breaker either. I, in my transmissions, sing and people tell me that I sing beautifully. I have taken singing classes at the time and I would like to be in a singing reality show, but with amateur participants. I would like to sing and dance, but not just dance anymore.

—Would you like to host a program on television?

-It’s my dream. I’m waiting for an opportunity that hasn’t been given to me yet. Sometime they invited me in Panamericana to replace Tilsa. The producers congratulated me. I always have good comments about my participation as a host, but it seems that the right program for me does not arrive. But my television dream is to host a program. I will continue to prepare myself to have all the weapons and do well. I would like the program to fit my personality. I don’t have characters. Most out there have characters and are easier to handle. But I am less docile.

Janet Barboza and Belén Estevez fight in América Hoy live. Photo: Wapa composition/Youtube capture/América TV See also Melissa Peschiera on Christian Cueva's autograph signing: Remember to keep your distance

—What type of program would fit more with your style?

—My dream would be to host a dance reality show. Hopefully one day Gisela Valcárcel will pass me the baton, although I would never want her to leave “El gran show” because she is the emblem. I would like to be Gisela’s co-animator. I’m dying.

Belén Estévez worked as a dance director in the reality show “El gran show”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

—Do you think Gisela is the best driver in Peru?

—She is the best host on Peruvian television. I love and learn (from her). When I worked at GV (Producciones), I should have paid to be with her, because I constantly learned from her, she is a mentor. I watch and learn. She gives me advice and I apply it, but I learn from her just by watching her. She is a great mentor in my life.

Do you have another project in mind? Did you think about leaving Peru?

-No. I love Peru. I want to die here. God brought me here and for a reason he brought me here. I love and love Peru.

Will you seek nationalization?

-Yeah. Due to lack of time, I don’t do them. I can. I have been living here in Peru for many years. I’m not getting married to seek nationalization, no. I don’t need and it doesn’t seem right to me.

The dancer does not stop undertaking and takes advantage of her social networks to communicate her new releases. On Instagram, @belenestevezperfumes has been gaining notoriety and will now do the same with @belenestevezproductosnaturales.