SAINT-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, Quebec — Hélène Gravel’s home sits on Roxham Road, near Canada’s most notorious illegal border crossing, used by migrants leaving the United States to seek asylum further north. Gravel has watched this with growing frustration as a harsh winter has failed to stem the record influx and as New York even began buying bus tickets for migrants headed her way.

“There is no political will to fix this,” said Gravel, 77.

“Canada is soft,” he added. “And the United States doesn’t care because this is nothing compared to what’s happening on its southern border.”

Nearly 40,000 migrants crossed into Canada illegally last year — more than double the number in 2019 — and the number arriving each month has recently picked up, including nearly 5,000 in January. The mass crossings are part of an extraordinary movement of migrants around the world, fueled by economic misery and growing insecurity in many countries.

Using anti-immigrant language rarely heard in Canada, Opposition politicians are calling for the government to deploy police to close the Roxham Road junction, saying Quebec, the province that absorbs many of the undocumented migrants, is not an “all-inclusive vacation package.”

François Legault, the Prime Minister of Quebec, and Opposition politicians are also pressuring Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, to renegotiate a 2004 treaty with the US that they say has fueled illegal crossings. Canada’s highest court is expected to rule on the treaty’s constitutionality this summer.

Under the treaty, called the Safe Third Country Agreement, asylum seekers from a third country must file their claims in the US if they arrive there first, or in Canada if that is their first point of disembarkation. But the agreement contains a loophole that allows asylum seekers to cross into Canada illegally and apply in Canada — even though they were in the US first.

Trudeau recently stated that the federal government is working to renegotiate the treaty and will raise the issue when he meets with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. this month. Experts point out that it is not convenient for the Biden Administration to change the treaty.

On Roxham Road, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers warn migrants that they will be arrested and charged with entering Canada illegally. But once charges are filed, they are quickly released.

As complaints mount that Quebec unfairly bears the cost of caring for asylum seekers, the federal government has transferred thousands of them to the adjoining province of Ontario, where authorities now also say they are overwhelmed.

In the frigid hours before dawn one recent morning, more than 70 people with luggage trudged up a narrow snow-covered lane to enter Canada on Roxham Road. They included a young Venezuelan couple with a child in a stroller, a family from Angola and young men from Turkey. A young Zimbabwean woman said it was the first time she had seen snow.

As migrants continue to flow through the Roxham Road junction, demands have intensified for it to be closed.

However, that would likely push migrants to try to cross into Canada at more dangerous points along its 8,850-kilometre border with the United States, experts said.

“We are losing sight of the fact that these are human beings fleeing extremely difficult situations,” said France-Isabelle Langlois, Amnesty International’s director general for French-speaking Canada.

By: Norimitsu Onishi